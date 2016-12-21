CYPRUS: - No need for deficit policies'
Cyprus will not relax its budgetary targets, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said at the 12th Economist Summit in Nicosia. He further noted that "unlike others in Europe, we do not believe in deficits policies, nor do we believe that growth comes through deficits and debt."
