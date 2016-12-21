CYPRUS: EIB in 55 mln loans for water...

CYPRUS: EIB in 55 mln loans for water supply, anti-flooding

Jonathan Taylor, Vice President of the European Investment Bank and Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, as well as Agriculture and Natural Resources Minister Nicos Kouyialis signed a pair loan agreements worth 55 mln euros for projects that will improve Nicosia's drinking water supply and extends anti-flooding infrastructure. The EIB signed a EUR 40 mln finance contract to improve drinking water supplies to the greater Nicosia region, along with an additional EUR 15 mln of financing for anti-flooding infrastructure investments in Larnaca.

