Cyprus could be a good choice for holidaymakers seeking some winter sun
UK holidaymakers planning a winter sun break in the New Year should head to Cyprus for the lowest prices, according to a new study. A survey of 12 resorts where sterling has rallied in recent weeks found that UK tourists will find the best bargains in Paphos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|11 hr
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC