CYPRUS: Arab investors urged to consider energy and tourism
During a session held within the framework of BestInvest Cyprus Conference and Exhibition at the Grand Resort Hotel Limassol on Monday, Chehwane highlighted on the exceptional opportunities offered by Cyprus to investors particularly from the Arab world. In his speech, Chehwane insisted that Cyprus is The Island of Opportunities; not only for the services offered by the island or the well-trained personnel operating in the market but as well for the fact that Cyprus is the bridge between Europe and the Arab world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC