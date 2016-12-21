CYPRUS: Arab investors urged to consider energy and tourism

During a session held within the framework of BestInvest Cyprus Conference and Exhibition at the Grand Resort Hotel Limassol on Monday, Chehwane highlighted on the exceptional opportunities offered by Cyprus to investors particularly from the Arab world. In his speech, Chehwane insisted that Cyprus is The Island of Opportunities; not only for the services offered by the island or the well-trained personnel operating in the market but as well for the fact that Cyprus is the bridge between Europe and the Arab world.

