Cloud hangs over Medical School future
Plans to operate a University Medical School in state hospitals are taking longer to implement, with students currently attending their practical training sessions but without any official agreement. Failure to agree on a contract between the University of Cyprus and the Nicosia General Hospital came about in October, when state doctors unions protested over the changes in another agreement between UCY and Makarios Children's Hospital, which they saw as academics intruding on their turf.
