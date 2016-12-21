Britain calls EU to step up TC harmonisation process
Britain, who 'sees' a referendum for the solution of the Cyprus problem taking place some time in mid-2017, has asked the EU to speed up the harmonisation process of Turkish Cypriots with the European acquis in the event of a successful outcome of the Geneva Conference. The first phase leads up to January 9, 2017, and the start of the talks in Geneva.
