Boris sends Christmas message to try and cheer up Britons downcast by war and division

Britain's foreign secretary Boris Johnson looks up as his Cyprus' counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides speaks to the media during a press conference after their meeting at the foreign house in capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cypru Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has sent out an upbeat Christmas message designed to cheer up Britons left "downcast" by a 2016 characterised by war, terror and division. In a video message circulated on Twitter , Mr Johnson said that despite war in Syria and terror attacks in Europe, mankind as a whole was making progress in terms of health, education and longevity.

