Baltic Champs Group, UAB has acquired...

Baltic Champs Group, UAB has acquired shares of AUGA group, AB under the option agreements

AUGA group, AB hereby informs that on 22 and 23 December 2016, Baltic Champs Group, UAB has made the relevant payments under the agreements on granting options in the future regarding shares in the Company, dated 2 September 2016 and directly and indirectly acquired in total 68,527,924 shares of the Company, which constitute 36.57% of all the shares of the Company and votes, granted thereby in the general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

