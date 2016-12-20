Average monthly earnings of employees...

Average monthly earnings of employees decrease by 0.7%

The average monthly earnings of employees decreased by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2016, compared to the same period last year. The Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus announced Thursday that according to preliminary estimations, the average gross monthly earnings of employees during the third quarter of 2016, amounted to a 1,732, compared to a 1,745 during the third quarter of 2015, thus marking a decrease of 0.7%.

