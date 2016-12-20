Attack on UAE Deputy Prime Minister i...

Attack on UAE Deputy Prime Minister in Balochistan leaves Pakistan red faced28 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Nicosia [Cyprus], Dec.29 : The Pakistan government has been left red faced by recent attack on the Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the United Arab Emirates , Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It may be recalled that armed gunmen attacked the convoy in which Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was travelling while on a Houbara Bustard hunting expedition in the Guchak area of Panjgur district of Balochistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cyprus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek? Dec 26 Mkz6 5
Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 5
Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 84
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Dec 17 Osam milenijuma 42
Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12) Dec 16 robert howard 82
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Dec 15 SteveLunden 2
Poll Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10) Nov 30 I wont tell you 118
See all Cyprus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cyprus Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Cyprus

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,299

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC