Akinci: New federal Cyprus will sign the settlement
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci says it will not be the Republic of Cyprus but a newly created federal Cyprus that will sign off on new conditions on the island after the guarantor powers reach the Cyprus solution negotiating table in Geneva next month. Briefing Turkish Cypriot reporters on Monday, Akinci also said "no one will be around the table" after January 12. During their days in Geneva, they will compare maps on January 11 regarding on the issue of territorial adjustments in a possible reunification of the divided island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
