Aarhus, Denmark and Pafos, Cyprus Announced as 2017 European Capitals of Culture

While few Americans can locate Aarhus, Denmark or Pafos, Cyprus on a map, many Europeans in the coming year will be flocking to these two port cities next year. That's because the European Union today announced the two locales as 2017 European Capitals of Culture, which will bring a year of ramped up cultural programming that showcases "centuries of culture while using different art forms to address the socio-economic problems facing Europe today."

