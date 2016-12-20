Aarhus, Denmark and Pafos, Cyprus Announced as 2017 European Capitals of Culture
While few Americans can locate Aarhus, Denmark or Pafos, Cyprus on a map, many Europeans in the coming year will be flocking to these two port cities next year. That's because the European Union today announced the two locales as 2017 European Capitals of Culture, which will bring a year of ramped up cultural programming that showcases "centuries of culture while using different art forms to address the socio-economic problems facing Europe today."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Cyprus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Istanbul[Constantinoble] is Greek?
|Dec 26
|Mkz6
|5
|Google - Greek volunteers in Serbian army
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|5
|Greek volunteers in the Srebrenica Genocide (Dec '10)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|84
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Dec 17
|Osam milenijuma
|42
|Turks are barbarians? Yes with the rest of the ... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|robert howard
|82
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Dec 15
|SteveLunden
|2
|Why Turkish girls like Kurdish men? (Feb '10)
|Nov 30
|I wont tell you
|118
Find what you want!
Search Cyprus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC