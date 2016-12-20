2017 can be year of 'peace and resolution,' says Turkish Cypriot leader

Days before a five-party conference in Geneva to solve the long-running Cyprus issue, Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Ak nc has expressed hoped that 2017 could be a year of peace and resolution. "As the Turkish Cypriot side that will be heading off to Geneva, we are always acting coherently," said Ak nc on Dec. 29 during a meeting with members of the local press in Nicosia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.