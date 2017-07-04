The 4th of July and the 'Ladies of Ha...

The 4th of July and the 'Ladies of Havana': George Washington's supporters in Cuba

On the eve of this 4th of July, I think about our servicemen and women whose lives are at risk defending U.S. interests and the cause of freedom around the world. I also think about Cuba, so close to the United States, where a despotic regime continues to misrule; and about the Ladies in White, a group of women-mothers, daughters, sisters, and wives of Cuban political prisoners, punished for desiring the same freedoms that Americans will celebrate this weekend.

