State-run love motels, once a rousing success, coming back to Cuba

HAVANA: Cuba is reviving a network of state-run "love motels" in Havana where couples can rent rooms by the hour as the communist government seeks to "diversify options for love," the official trade union weekly Trabajadores said on Monday. Havana, the capital of the Caribbean island, boasted dozens of such "posadas" until the 1990s, when the remaining few were given to Cubans left homeless by hurricanes.

Chicago, IL

