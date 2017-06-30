Some Cubans choose dose of private medicine despite price

For a dollar, Cuban podiatrist Serafin Barca will spend a half hour cutting the corns off a senior citizen's foot, or nearly an hour removing a stubborn wart. The 80-year-old is among the last private medical workers in communist Cuba, which prides itself on its free, universal state health care and which has barred the creation of new private medical practices since 1963 - the year Barca graduated in his specialty after four years of study.

