Red, White, and Blue Animals for the Fourth of July
Independence Day in the United States is coming up, and the red, white, and blue will be flying-and fluttering, and swimming, and skittering. "It took me several years to find where it comes from," Lukhaup says, but he knew it was of the Cherax genus, endemic to several areas including West Papua, Indonesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|79
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|32
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC