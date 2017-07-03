Latinos Say Lack of Spanish-Language Outreach by White House Speaks Volumes
With the Spanish-language version of the White House website gone and a Twitter account that sits largely dormant, Latino and other Spanish-speaking Americans are criticizing the Trump administration for what looks like intentional neglect and overt indifference to their communities. More than five months into Trump's presidency, the White House's Spanish Twitter account, @LaCasaBlanca, has tweeted only 41 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|79
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|32
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC