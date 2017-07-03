Latinos Say Lack of Spanish-Language ...

Latinos Say Lack of Spanish-Language Outreach by White House Speaks Volumes

With the Spanish-language version of the White House website gone and a Twitter account that sits largely dormant, Latino and other Spanish-speaking Americans are criticizing the Trump administration for what looks like intentional neglect and overt indifference to their communities. More than five months into Trump's presidency, the White House's Spanish Twitter account, @LaCasaBlanca, has tweeted only 41 times.

