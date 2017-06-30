Former prisoners of conscience still intimidated in Cuba
HOLGUIN, Cuba -- Three siblings sentenced to one-year in prison for allegedly leaving their house during the state mourning following Fidel Castros death, are on hunger strike after being harassed and intimidated in Cuba since their conditional release in April. Their sentences should be quashed and their release made unconditional, Amnesty International said.
