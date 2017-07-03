Feature: Cuba seeks to take advantage of cuisine as touristy incentive

Hidden beyond its beaches, sunshine and historical heritage, Cuba has a rich culinary tradition, as a result of a mixture of cultures, which it now seeks to use as a major tourist attraction. "It will always be the number one priority to continue diversifying and raising the general quality...of services, in particular for gastronomy," said Cuba's Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero at the opening of the 9th Varadero Gourmet Festival this week, which was attended by delegates from 16 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.