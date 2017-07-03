FARC rebel leader Timochenko has stroke
FARC rebel leader Timochenko had a stroke but is expected to make a full recovery, the University of Colombia's Clinical Cooperative said. Timochenko, whose name is Rodrigo Londono Echeverri but who uses the nom de guerre Timoleon Timochenko Jimenez, sustained the stroke that impaired his speech and decreased his muscle strength early Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|79
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|32
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC