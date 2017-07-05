European Parliament backs 1st-ever EU-Cuba agreement in historic shift
Members of European Parliament meeting here for a plenary session on Wednesday backed the first-ever agreement between the European Union and Cuba in an unprecedented shift in bilateral relations between the bloc and the island nation. In a vote of 567 in favor to 65 against, with 31 abstentions, MEPs gave their consent to the historic Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the EU, marking a new chapter in relations as Europe had previously been distancing itself from Havana since 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|79
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|32
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC