European Parliament backs 1st-ever EU-Cuba agreement in historic shift

Members of European Parliament meeting here for a plenary session on Wednesday backed the first-ever agreement between the European Union and Cuba in an unprecedented shift in bilateral relations between the bloc and the island nation. In a vote of 567 in favor to 65 against, with 31 abstentions, MEPs gave their consent to the historic Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the EU, marking a new chapter in relations as Europe had previously been distancing itself from Havana since 1996.

Chicago, IL

