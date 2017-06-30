EU-Cuba relations enter new era

3 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

The European Parliament on Wednesday greenlit a new political dialogue and cooperation agreement between the EU and Cuba, marking the beginning of a new era of relations between Brussels and Havana. EURACTIV Spain reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

