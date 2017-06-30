Engagement, not distance, is key to progress with Cuba

Weeks after President Donald Trump announced a rollback of U.S.-Cuba policies from the heart of Miami's Little Havana, U.S. corporations are wary and at a standstill, wondering how the announcement will translate into regulations over the course of the next month. When rumors surfaced that Trump would announce a change to the existing policy, many expected a hard-hitting reversal of the Obama-era opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.