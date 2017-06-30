Cuban missile crisis offers lessons for the Korean peninsula

Wenyuan Wu says lessons from the 1962 confrontation should teach leaders trying to wind down escalating tensions over North Korea's latest missile test that a willingness to engage in open dialogue and make meaningful concessions is vital Tensions are running high in northeast Asia after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a successful intercontinental ballistic missile test launch as his Independence Day "gift" to the US. After assessing the precision and unprecedented range of the missile, which could reach Alaska, the US teamed up with South Korea to launch a volley of missiles in retaliation , showcasing their military capabilities and accord.

