Cuba photographs show life in 1990s
Unseen Cuba: Daily life in the island nation as it neared economic collapse in the early 1990s is shown in stunning photographic archive She took more than 25,000 photos of the island's people and places and now, 20 years later, is releasing a new book called The Cuba Archive The photographer's father, an ice cream manufacturer, owned a tugboat called Butterfat, which he used to distribute ice cream around the Virgin Islands. Her mother, whose family she visited in Rhode Island each summer, tried home-schooling a group of children one year and brought in a local photographer, who taught her how to use a camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|79
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|32
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC