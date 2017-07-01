CNN Was The First Western News Network Granted a Havana Bureau. Odd, No?
"Wow. CNN had to retract big story on 'Russia,' with three employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do?" Start with practically everything from CNN's Havana Bureau for the past twenty years, Mr President.
