What Trump's Cuba policy change means for U.S. travelers
There are big changes ahead for Americans hoping to travel to Cuba. President Trump overhauled one of President Obama's signature foreign policy accomplishments today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|14 min
|Retribution
|13
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|55 min
|Retribution
|30
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Fri
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC