What did Trump change about the Cuba policy?
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai MIAMI - Pressing "pause" on a historic detente, President Donald Trump thrust the U.S. and Cuba back on a path toward ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|7 min
|Erl
|20
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|14 min
|iamcuriousnow
|46
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Fri
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC