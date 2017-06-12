What did Trump change about the Cuba ...

What did Trump change about the Cuba policy?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Heat Advisory issued June 17 at 2:15AM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai MIAMI - Pressing "pause" on a historic detente, President Donald Trump thrust the U.S. and Cuba back on a path toward ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... 7 min Erl 20
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 14 min iamcuriousnow 46
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... 1 hr huntcoyotes 2
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Fri Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC