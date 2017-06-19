Uncertainty whittles away hope for Cuban migrants stranded in Panama
At an encampment in the the middle of nowhere, 124 Cuban migrants stranded in Panama await a decision on their fate At an encampment in the the middle of nowhere, 124 Cuban migrants stranded in Panama await a decision on their fate The color green seems to fill everything in Chiriqui, the western province of Panama where the government is holding 124 undocumented Cuban migrants. The morning's quiet amid huge pine trees is broken only by the hum of insects that torture at dawn and dusk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC