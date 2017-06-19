Uncertainty whittles away hope for Cuban migrants stranded in Panama

At an encampment in the the middle of nowhere, 124 Cuban migrants stranded in Panama await a decision on their fate At an encampment in the the middle of nowhere, 124 Cuban migrants stranded in Panama await a decision on their fate The color green seems to fill everything in Chiriqui, the western province of Panama where the government is holding 124 undocumented Cuban migrants. The morning's quiet amid huge pine trees is broken only by the hum of insects that torture at dawn and dusk.

