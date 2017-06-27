UMass Amherst Launching New Program t...

UMass Amherst Launching New Program to Study Public Health in Cuba

The University of Massachusetts Amherst will offer a new pilot program in the fall of 2017 that allows students, faculty and staff to travel to Cuba to study that nation's public health system. The new program is a collaboration involving UMass Amherst's School of Public Health and Health Sciences and International Programs Office with Cuban education and healthcare organizations.

