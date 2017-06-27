UMass Amherst Launching New Program to Study Public Health in Cuba
The University of Massachusetts Amherst will offer a new pilot program in the fall of 2017 that allows students, faculty and staff to travel to Cuba to study that nation's public health system. The new program is a collaboration involving UMass Amherst's School of Public Health and Health Sciences and International Programs Office with Cuban education and healthcare organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC