Uber driver cited $250 in Miami for not speaking English

After dropping off passengers at Miami International Airport, Carmen Hechavarria received a ticket for apparently breaking a county ordinance that says drivers of ride-hailing apps must "be able to communicate in the English language." Hechavarria, 54, appeared not to understand when an officer greeted her "good morning" on Sunday, according to an incident report from the Miami-Dade county aviation department.

