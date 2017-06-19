Tyrese Gibson wants Denzel Washington to join 'Fast and Furious' franchise

Los Angeles, June 22 - Actor Tyrese Gibson hopes the next instalment of 'Fast and Furious' franchise goes to Africa and he wants actors Matt Damon and Denzel Washington to join. The 38-year-old, who joined the series in the 2003 movie 2 Fast 2 Furious: as Roman Pearce, says he wants to take the films to a new location and is also keen to see the franchise attract some new talent, reports femaleirst.co.uk.

