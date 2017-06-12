Trumpa s Cuba announcement could clas...

Trumpa s Cuba announcement could clash with Central American summit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

If President Donald Trump outlines his new Cuba policy in Miami on Friday, it could upstage a Central American conference that is bringing regional presidents and Mexican and U.S. Cabinet members to town this week. Sources have told the Miami Herald that a presidential announcement of a new Cuba policy could come as early as Friday, but a Friday announcement would put the president on a collision course with the Central America summit organized by the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... 2 hr CodeTalker 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US 22 hr tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,225 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC