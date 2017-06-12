Trumpa s Cuba announcement could clash with Central American summit

If President Donald Trump outlines his new Cuba policy in Miami on Friday, it could upstage a Central American conference that is bringing regional presidents and Mexican and U.S. Cabinet members to town this week. Sources have told the Miami Herald that a presidential announcement of a new Cuba policy could come as early as Friday, but a Friday announcement would put the president on a collision course with the Central America summit organized by the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.

