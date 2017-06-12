Trump Will Reverse Damage Done By Obama Cuba Policy
If "America First" means anything, it must mean preventing a virulently anti-American criminal enterprise from perpetuating its existence next door and reproducing itself throughout the hemisphere. And since this is precisely what President Obama's opening to the Castros accomplished, President Trump is duty-bound to reverse this mistake.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Tue
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
