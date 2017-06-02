Trump to reportedly roll back normali...

Trump to reportedly roll back normalization of U.S., Cuba relations

Friday Jun 2

Andrea Mitchell of NBC News on Thursday reported Trump could once again limit travel to the Communist island and tighten trade regulations that former President Obama loosened. Sources told Mitchell it is unlikely Trump will cut diplomatic ties with Cuba or close the U.S. Embassy in Havana that reopened in August 2015.

Chicago, IL

