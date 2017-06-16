Trump to Announce Plan to Stop Cash F...

Trump to Announce Plan to Stop Cash Flow to Cuban Military

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only [] E. Coli Bacteria Found in Drinking Water at US Open Health officials say E. coli bacteria have been found in a drinking water station at Erin Hills golf course where the U.S. Open is underway, but there have been no reports of illness. Scalise Has More Surgery as Authorities Track Shooter's Path Still in critical condition and undergoing repeated surgery, GOP House Whip Steve Scalise "will be in the hospital for some time," according to the facility where he is recovering from a gunshot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... 3 hr lol 7
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 13 hr Bay of Pig Latin 10
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC