Trump Expected To Restrict Trade, Travel With Cuba
An American classic car is seen parked in front of the Capitol building in Havana. President Trump's expected changes in policy toward Cuba could make it more difficult for Americans to visit the island and for U.S. companies to do business there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|22 hr
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC