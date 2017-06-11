Trump considers reversing historic Obama-era opening with Cuba
President Obama shakes hands with Cuban President Raul Castro on March 21, 2016, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana. Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba in 90 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC