Trump Announces Cuba Policy Rollback, With Flourish
President Donald Trump speaks about policy changes he is making toward Cuba at the Manuel Artime Theater in the Little Havana neighborhood on June 16, 2017 in Miami. Calling the Obama administration's Cuba policies "terrible and misguided," President Donald Trump on Friday announced the overturning of the previous White House's liberalization of travel and business practices to the island nation in front of a friendly crowd in South Florida.
