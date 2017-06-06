Top Vietnamese military delegation visits Cuba

A Vietnamese military delegation headed by Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich paid an official three-day visit in Havana Monday, said a report from the Cuban News Agency. General Ngo and his entourage paid tribute to heroes of the Cuban War of Independence, General Antonio Maceo and his aide-de-camp Captain Francisco Gomez Toro, in a ceremony chaired by Cuba's first defence deputy minister General Alvaro Lopez Miera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.