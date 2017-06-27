This is why all of those people have ...

This is why all of those people have flowers on their heads at Arroyo Seco Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Mud Baron snaps a photo of flowers on the heads of concertgoers at Arroyo Seco Weekend in Pasadena on Saturday, June 24. You might have seen the image on Instagram -- the one of a friend or acquaintance wearing an ornate bouquet of flowers on their head while, curiously, not smiling. The 47-year-old teacher at Pasadena's John Muir High School incorporated the floral hair phenomenon into to his urban farm, Muir Ranch, about 3-4 years ago .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC