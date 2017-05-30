There's More Cuban Culture in L.A. Than You Think, and This Festival Celebrates It All
The Dodger outfielder is easily the most well-known Cuban citizen in a city that has, for decades, been home to a sizable community of migrs and exiles from the island in the Caribbean Sea. Much like the other diasporic communities of Los Angeles, the Cuban community has kept in touch with its roots, traditions and history via music and gastronomy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC