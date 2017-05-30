There's More Cuban Culture in L.A. Th...

There's More Cuban Culture in L.A. Than You Think, and This Festival Celebrates It All

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: LA Weekly

The Dodger outfielder is easily the most well-known Cuban citizen in a city that has, for decades, been home to a sizable community of migrs and exiles from the island in the Caribbean Sea. Much like the other diasporic communities of Los Angeles, the Cuban community has kept in touch with its roots, traditions and history via music and gastronomy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC