Spanish hotel group invests in city h...

Spanish hotel group invests in city hotels in central Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

HAVANA, Cuba -- Melia Hotels International, with 27 years of operations in Cuba, including Camagey province, has signed a contract for managing the Gran Hotel, Coln Hotel and Camagey Hotel, three iconic facilities in Camagey. Operated thus far by Islazul, a local firm, which will maintain ownership of the properties, the hotels will benefit from financing provided by the Spanish hospitality group to remodel them and raise their standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T... Jun 13 okimar 2
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC