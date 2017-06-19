Spanish hotel group invests in city hotels in central Cuba

HAVANA, Cuba -- Melia Hotels International, with 27 years of operations in Cuba, including Camagey province, has signed a contract for managing the Gran Hotel, Coln Hotel and Camagey Hotel, three iconic facilities in Camagey. Operated thus far by Islazul, a local firm, which will maintain ownership of the properties, the hotels will benefit from financing provided by the Spanish hospitality group to remodel them and raise their standards.

