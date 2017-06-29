Southwest ending service at two of three Cuban cities
The Dallas-based airline that serves Wichita Eisenhower National Airport said Wednesday that it will cease service to Varadero and Santa Clara at the end of the day on Sept. 4. It will continue service to Havana two times daily from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and once daily from Tampa International Airport.
