San Diego, Ca.-June 6, 2017,- | 55 ye...

San Diego, Ca.-June 6, 2017,- | 55 year-old Emilio Sotomayor is taken from an apartment in Chula V

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Emilio Sotomayor, 55, is taken from an apartment in Chula Vista by ICE. A Cuban with a criminal record in the U.S., his deportation was only made possible recently by renewed diplomatic channels under former President Barack Obama.

Chicago, IL

