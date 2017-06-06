San Diego, Ca.-June 6, 2017,- | 55 year-old Emilio Sotomayor is taken from an apartment in Chula V
Emilio Sotomayor, 55, is taken from an apartment in Chula Vista by ICE. A Cuban with a criminal record in the U.S., his deportation was only made possible recently by renewed diplomatic channels under former President Barack Obama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|20 hr
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Cuba Hardliners, US Defenders Battle Over New T...
|Jun 13
|okimar
|2
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC