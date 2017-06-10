Reports from Cuba: Manzana Kempinski:...

Reports from Cuba: Manzana Kempinski: Luxury alongside ruin

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Babalu Blog

A few days after its opening, the Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski hotel has already welcomed its first guests, though the official opening is scheduled for June 7 and 8, according to workers at the establishment. "You can book right here, in person, or online," explains one of the employees, dressed in red and black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 46
News Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 66
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Apr '17 Were just afraid 4
News Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC