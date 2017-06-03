Reports from Cuba: Danger, men at work

Reports from Cuba: Danger, men at work

Saturday Jun 3

They call him "Manolo 440" because a few years ago he had an electrocution accident in a building under construction. He managed to survive and has since been given the nickname of the voltage that almost killed him.

