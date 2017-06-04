Reports from Cuba: Castroism but without the Castros
In front of an old mansion on 17th Street in Vedado that now serves as the headquarters of the Union of Writers and Artists, there is a poster showing hundreds of men dressed in battle fatigues and lined up in military formation. A resounding verdict in two rows of black letters reads, "Cuba Post-Castro."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|46
|Marco Rubio: Desperate for Cuba Deal, Obama Ign... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|66
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|4
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC