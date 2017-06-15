Reports from Cuba: Between the offici...

Reports from Cuba: Between the official utopia and generational realism

Read more: Babalu Blog

A characteristic feature of ineffective and outdated political regimes is the constant appeal to the historical past as a mechanism for legitimizing the present, and as a resource for survival. In the case of Cuba, this principle has been the rector of official discourse and its means of diffusion, and it has been applied with particular force in the teaching of History.

Chicago, IL

